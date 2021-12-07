Israel has completed the construction of a barrier around the besieged Gaza, described as an "iron wall" equipped with underground sensors, radars and cameras.

The 65-kilometre (40-mile) "barrier" was completed after three and half years of construction, an Israeli defence ministry statement announced on Tuesday.

It includes an "underground barrier with sensors", a six metre-high smart fence, radars, cameras and a maritime monitoring system.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz said the barrier “prevents Hamas from one of their capabilities and places an iron wall between it and the residents of the south."

Israel developed the counter-measure after Hamas used tunnels to blindside Israeli troops during the 2014 Israeli invasion of Gaza, which killed more than 2,000 Palestinians, wounding more than 10,000.

READ MORE:‘It has my bed and toys’ — Palestinian girl pleads to stop house demolition