WORLD
2 MIN READ
China threatens US over diplomatic boycott to Beijing Olympics
Biden administration is expected to announce this week boycotting the 2022 Olympics due to the human rights records of China.
China threatens US over diplomatic boycott to Beijing Olympics
The administration has been under pressure from activists and members of Congress to skip the games. / Reuters
December 6, 2021

China has threatened to take "countermeasures" if US politicians didn’t stop calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Those calling for a boycott are "grandstanding" and should stop "so as not to affect the dialogue and cooperation between China and the United States in important areas," Zhao Lijian, China's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"If the US insists in willfully clinging to its course, China will take resolute countermeasures," he said at a news conference.

The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that US government officials will not attend the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, CNN reported on Sunday.

READ MORE: China not inviting Western politicians who threaten boycott of Olympics

China's human rights record

Recommended

US President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering such a diplomatic boycott to protest China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims.

The administration has been under pressure from activists and members of Congress to skip the games.

The White House declined to comment on CNN's report on Sunday.

Four sources with knowledge of the administration's thinking previously told Reuters that there was a growing consensus within the White House to keep US officials away from the Beijing Olympics.

CNN said the US boycott would not prevent its athletes from competing in the games.

The State Department did not respond to questions about the report late Sunday.

READ MORE:Beijing lights the flame, kicking off 2022 Winter Olympic Games

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law