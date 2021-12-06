China has threatened to take "countermeasures" if US politicians didn’t stop calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Those calling for a boycott are "grandstanding" and should stop "so as not to affect the dialogue and cooperation between China and the United States in important areas," Zhao Lijian, China's foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"If the US insists in willfully clinging to its course, China will take resolute countermeasures," he said at a news conference.

The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that US government officials will not attend the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, CNN reported on Sunday.

China's human rights record