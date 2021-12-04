WORLD
3 MIN READ
CNN fires Chris Cuomo over role in ex-NY Gov brother’s sex scandal
Cuomo had been suspended from CNN over the matter just days before his termination.
CNN fires Chris Cuomo over role in ex-NY Gov brother’s sex scandal
CNN's long time anchorman Chris Cuomo (R) has said he has denied any wrongdoing regarding his brother former New York Governor Andrew's (L) sexual misconduct. / AP
December 4, 2021

CNN said it had fired news anchor Chris Cuomo after "additional information" came to light during an investigation into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to allegations of sexual misconduct.

Cuomo, who hosted CNN's most-watched prime-time news show, had been suspended on Tuesday. 

He had admitted in May that he had broken some of the network's rules in advising his brother how to handle the allegations from a public relations perspective.

Andrew Cuomo was forced to step down as NY Governor in August after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," the cable news network said in a statement on Saturday, but did not provide more details on what that information was.

"We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately," it added.

READ MORE:New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces resignation over sexual harassment

Recommended

First suspension then termination

Cuomo was initially suspended after New York Attorney General Letitia James showed text and other messages in which he sought to use his own sources in the media to find out information on the case and the women involved in it.

"He's my brother. And if I can help my brother, I do. If he wants me to hear something, I will. If he wants me to weigh in on something, I'll try," Chris Cuomo, 51, told investigators in July when asked about the counsel he had offered.

"He's my brother, and I love him to death no matter what."

A criminal complaint charging Andrew Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense was filed on Oct. 29 in a New York court.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law