WORLD
2 MIN READ
Civilians among those killed after Saudi-led strike in Yemen's Taiz
A Friday night air strike hit a Houthi military vehicle passing through the province's Maqbanah district, killing four civilians and five fighters.
Civilians among those killed after Saudi-led strike in Yemen's Taiz
Taiz remains under the control of the Saudi-backed government but most surrounding districts are held by the rebels. / Reuters
December 4, 2021

A Saudi coalition air strike in the battleground Yemeni province of Taiz has killed five Houthi fighters and four civilians.

The Friday night strike targeted a Houthi military vehicle as it was passing through Maqbanah district, about 35 kilometres (22 miles) northwest of Yemen's third largest city Taiz.

"The Houthi military vehicle was passing down a road and four civilians got in before it was struck by coalition jets, resulting in all nine deaths," a local official said on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A medical source confirmed the death toll and added that two civilians were also wounded.

Houthi-controlled media, on the other hand, said that 18 civilians had been killed. There was no immediate comment from the coalition.

Recommended

Taiz remains under the control of the Saudi-backed government but most surrounding districts, including Maqbanah, are held by the rebels, leaving its population of around 600,000 dependent on a single supply route.

READ MORE: Dozens killed as battle for Yemen's Marib flares

Protracted conflict

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting alongside government forces since 2015, a year after the Houthis overran the capital Sanaa.

A UN report last week said 377,000 people will have died by the end of 2021 through direct and indirect impacts of the Yemen war.

Millions of people have been displaced by the fighting and more than 80 percent of the population require some form of assistance in what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law