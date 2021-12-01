A 15-year-old boy who is suspected of shooting dead four fellow students and wounding several others in the US state of Michigan recorded a video night before the violence in which he discussed targeting students, officials have said.

No motive was offered by Oakland County authorities on Wednesday, a day after the violence at Oxford High School, roughly 50 kilometres north of Detroit but prosecutors charged the teenager Ethan Crumbley with murder and terrorism.

The video was not posted online and there was no advance warning, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

"It's clear that he came out with the intent to kill people. He was shooting people at close range, oftentimes towards the head or chest," said Bouchard.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the shooting was premeditated, based in part on a "mountain of digital evidence" collected by police.

Meanwhile, a judge ordered the boy be moved from a juvenile facility to a county jail where he will be held without a bond.

Parents summoned before shooting

Sheriff Bouchard told reporters that the boy’s parents had been summoned to the school before the violence.

Bouchard wouldn't discuss details of the behaviour school officials were concerned about.

The teen was in the meeting with his parents, Bouchard said.