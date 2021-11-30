Taliban fighters have summarily killed or forcibly “disappeared” more than 100 former police and intelligence officers since taking power in Afghanistan.

Taliban forces have hunted down former officers using government employment records and have targeted those who surrendered and received letters guaranteeing their safety, the Human Rights Watch said in a report on Tuesday.

In some cases, local Taliban commanders have drawn up lists of people to be targeted, saying they committed “unforgivable” acts.

“The pattern of killings has sown terror throughout Afghanistan, as no one associated with the former government can feel secure they have escaped the threat of reprisal,” the group said in the report.

Taliban forces have also targeted people they suspect of supporting the Daesh group in eastern Nangarhar province, an epicenter of Daesh attacks, it said.

"A public relations stunt"

The Taliban leadership has repeatedly announced that workers of the former government, including members of the armed forces, have nothing to fear from them.