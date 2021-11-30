Iran has struck a maximalist tone after just one day of restarted talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal.

Speaking to Iranian state television on Tuesday, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri suggested everything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated.

Bagheri referred to the previous rounds of talks only as a “draft.”

“Drafts are subject to negotiation. Therefore nothing is agreed on unless everything has been agreed on,” he said.

"On that basis, all discussions that took place in the six rounds are summarised and are subject to negotiations. This was admitted by all parties in today’s meeting as well.”

That directly contradicted comments on Monday made by the European Union diplomat leading the talks.

“The Iranian delegation...have accepted that the work done over the six first rounds is a good basis to build our work ahead, so no point in going back," Enrique Mora said then.

READ MORE: Iran: 'Firmly determined' to salvage nuclear deal in Vienna talks

Iranian sanctions