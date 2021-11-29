China will not invite Western politicians, who threaten a diplomatic boycott to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The country has not invited US politicians to attend the Winter Games and has no plans to invite a large number of foreign guests because of Covid-19 risks, China's Global Times newspaper said on Monday.

The newspaper's source was an anonymous person familiar with the organisation of the Games.

The Chinese state media report came after US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said their countries might limit an official presence at the Games.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the only leader of a major country who has accepted China's invitation to attend the Winter Olympics.

