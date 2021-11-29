WORLD
3 MIN READ
China not inviting Western politicians who threaten boycott of Olympics
Beijing will not invite Western politicians to the 2022 Winter Games, citing Covid-19 risks, local media report, after Joe Biden and Boris Johnson hinted at a limited official presence at the Games.
China not inviting Western politicians who threaten boycott of Olympics
China has been accused of genocide against Muslim ethnic groups, leading to calls for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights abuses. / Reuters
November 29, 2021

China will not invite Western politicians, who threaten a diplomatic boycott to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The country has not invited US politicians to attend the Winter Games and has no plans to invite a large number of foreign guests because of Covid-19 risks, China's Global Times newspaper said on Monday.

The newspaper's source was an anonymous person familiar with the organisation of the Games.

The Chinese state media report came after US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said their countries might limit an official presence at the Games.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the only leader of a major country who has accepted China's invitation to attend the Winter Olympics.

READ MORE:Beijing lights the flame, kicking off 2022 Winter Olympic Games

Recommended

"Malicious hype"

Activists and members of the US Congress from both parties have been pressing the Biden administration to diplomatically boycott the event.

The US government accuses China of carrying out a genocide against Muslim ethnic groups in its western Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, an allegation Beijing denies.

China has repeatedly condemned calls for a diplomatic boycott, in which countries do not send officials to attend the opening ceremony, as "malicious hype".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news conference last Friday that China has received 1,528 applications from the US Olympic Committee.

The committee is responsible for submitting names of US athletes and officials to attend the Winter Games. Zhao did not specify who the applications were for.

READ MORE:Human rights groups call for athletes to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law