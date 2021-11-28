Israel's president has visited one of the most contentious spots in the occupied West Bank to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, sparking scuffles between Israeli troops and protesters.

President Isaac Herzog said on Sunday that he was visiting the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron to celebrate the ancient city's Jewish past and promote interfaith relations.

But his visit to the city, known for its tiny ultranationalist Jewish settler community and difficult living conditions for Palestinians, drew widespread criticism from Palestinians and left-wing Israelis.

Hussein Al Sheikh, a top Palestinian official, called the visit a "political, moral and religious provocation."

Several dozen Israeli protesters gathered about a kilometre away from the cave, screaming "shame" as Israeli police held some of them back.

Journalists and protesters were not allowed near the holy site.

"Herzog doesn't have any shame,” said Nurit Budinsky, an Israeli activist.

"He came to celebrate with these Jews who took over the city and celebrate with them a holiday of freedom. Here in Hebron there is no freedom, there are people who live in unbearable occupation."

Breaking the Silence, a group of former Israeli combat soldiers who oppose Israel's West Bank occupation, accused Herzog of "giving an official seal of approval to this obscene reality and the people perpetuating it."

Aviya Glass, a resident of the neighboring settlement of Kiryat Arba, said the high-profile visit "shows us how good it is for people with such a status to come here to strengthen the settlement."

Herzog skips mentioning massacre of Muslims

About 1,000 illegal Jewish settlers live in small enclaves guarded by Israeli soldiers in the city, surrounded by some 200,000 Palestinians who must cross through Israeli checkpoints to move from place to place.

There is frequent violence between the sides and the Cave of the Patriarchs, revered by Muslims and Jews, was the site of a massacre by a Jewish militant who killed 29 Muslim worshippers in 1994.