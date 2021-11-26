WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protests against water shortages take a violent turn in Iran’s Isfahan
Police are using tear gas to disperse farmers who have been on a two-week-long peaceful sit-in to protest water shortages in the region.
Protests against water shortages take a violent turn in Iran’s Isfahan
The farmers in Isfahan province have protested against the diversion of water from the Zayandeh Rud to supply other areas, leaving their farms dry and threatening their livelihoods. / Reuters
November 26, 2021

Iranian security forces have used tear gas, batons and apparently birdshot during clashes with protesters demonstrating in Isfahan in support of farmers angry over water shortages.

Social media posts showed officers in the central Iranian city apparently opening fire with birdshot on Friday in the dried up riverbed of the Zayandeh Rud, the largest river in the drought-stricken region, and nearby streets.

The semi-official news agency Fars said demonstrators threw rocks and set fire to a police motorcycle and an ambulance.

State TV showed police firing teargas at demonstrators gathered in the dried riverbed. A video posted on social media showed protesters chanting back: "Shame on you!"

Another news agency, ISNA, said farmers and authorities struck an agreement Thursday on the distribution of 50 million cubic metres (over 1.6 billion cubic feet) of water.

Despite the deal, it said hundreds of people gathered in the riverbed following a call on social media by "suspect and counter-revolutionary elements", and clashes ensued.

Social media videos showed several injured protesters, at least one with apparent birdshot pellet wounds. 

Farms run dry, prompting protests

Recommended

Overnight, farmers holding a two-week-long peaceful sit-in to protest against water shortages in the region were dispersed by unidentified men who set fire to their tents. Social media posts said they were security forces while state media said they were "thugs".

State media earlier said farmers had agreed to leave after reaching a deal with authorities.

The farmers in Isfahan province have for years protested against the diversion of water from the Zayandeh Rud to supply other areas, leaving their farms dry and threatening their livelihoods. 

A pipeline carrying water to Yazd province has been repeatedly damaged, according to Iranian media.

READ MORE:Iran’s water protests reveal an impending environmental crisis

In July, protests broke out over water shortages in the oil-producing southwest, with the UN human rights chief criticising the fatal shooting of protesters. Tehran rejected the criticism. 

Iran has blamed its worst drought in 50 years for the water shortages, while critics also point to mismanagement.

READ MORE:'Let the river run': Protests in Iran's Isfahan over water shortages

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover