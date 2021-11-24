The United Arab Emirates has announced a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey.

The investment, reported by the official Emirati news agency WAM, comes as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan signed several agreements in Ankara on Wednesday.

The countries agreed on cooperation in the fields of energy, oil and health sectors and also signed an agreement to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

An agreement between the Abu Dhabi Development Holding and Turkey’s Presidential Investment Office will help oversee development in various sectors such as transportation, utilities, media and others.

Another agreement has been signed between the Abu Dhabi stock market and Istanbul’s stock exchange.

The central banks between both countries as well as the customs departments have also been covered.

The specifics of the deals have not yet been announced.