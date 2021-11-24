A centre-left-led alliance of parties has announced a deal to form Germany's new government, replacing Angela Merkel's cabinet and putting the Social Democrats (SPD) in charge for the first time in 16 years.

Two months after the SPD beat Merkel's conservative CDU-CSU bloc in a general election, it concluded a roadmap on Wednesday on plans for Germany's next four years with the Greens and liberal Free Democrats that will install Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, 63, as chancellor.

In their pact, the incoming government said it will set up a crisis team to fight the health emergency.

It includes a plan to bring Germany's exit out of coal forward to 2030 from 2038, a pledge to reinstate the country's constitutionally enshrined debt limit for 2023, as well as a proposal to legalise recreational use of cannabis.

The new government wants to achieve a 30 percent level of organic farming in Germany by 2030. More financial support will be provided to farmers to switch from conventional to organic farming, it said.

'Super' ministry?