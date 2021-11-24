The number of displaced people in camps in Yemen's Marib province has risen nearly 10-fold since September, with over 45,000 people fleeing their homes as Houthi forces press an offensive.

Conditions at 137 displacement sites are poor and deteriorating, the United Nations migration agency said on Wednesday.

The International Organization for Migration, IOM, called for more funding and warned of a larger exodus should fighting reach Marib city, the capital.

"We've not witnessed this much desperation in Marib in the last two years as we have in the last two months," said IOM Yemen chief representative Christa Rottensteiner.

"Communities are being repeatedly displaced and arriving at our sites in dire need," Rottensteiner said, adding that up to 40 people sometimes share one small tent.

Mass displacement