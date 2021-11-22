A one-time confidant to Benjamin Netanyahu has testified against him in the former Israeli prime minister's corruption trial.

"Netanyahu spends at least as much as his time on media as he spends on security matters, including on matters an outsider would consider nonsense," Nir Hefetz told the court on Monday.

Netanyahu was a “control freak” when it comes to his public image, and that “his control over everything relating to media matters and in his social media channels could not be higher,” he added.

Netanyahu, who served as prime minister for 12 years until June, has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud.

He allegedly gave regulatory favours to media tycoons in return for positive press coverage and receipt of gifts, including cigars and champagne.

The trial polarising Israelis

Netanyahu, 72, is not required to attend the trial hearings and he has made few court appearances.

He made no comment to reporters as slogans shouted outside in the street by a cluster of his supporters wafted into the courtroom who faced off with a small group of anti-Netanyahu protesters.

Netanyahu's trial has been a polarising issue for Israelis.