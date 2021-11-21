Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has registered his candidacy for next month's presidential election.

Dbeibah signed documents on Sunday at the HNEC electoral commission in the capital Tripoli a day before the deadline for registrations, local media reported.

Doubt had long swirled about whether he would present his candidacy, but on Thursday he submitted an assets declaration, one of the pre-requisites for prospective presidential candidates.

UN seeks to end violence

Libya's first ever direct presidential poll, due on December 24, comes as the United Nations seeks to end a decade of violence in the oil-rich nation since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.