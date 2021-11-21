El Salvador has plans to build the world's first "Bitcoin City", funded initially by bitcoin-backed bonds.

President Nayib Bukele made the announcement on Saturday at an event closing a week-long promotion of bitcoin in El Salvador.

"Invest here and make all the money you want," Bukele said in English, dressed all in white and wearing a reversed baseball cap, in the beach resort of Mizata.

The city, planned in the eastern region of La Union, would be “fully ecological”, getting geothermal power from a volcano, and not levying any taxes except for value added tax (VAT).

Half of the VAT levied would be used to fund the bonds issued to build the city, and the other half would pay for services such as garbage collection, Bukele said.

'A new Alexandria'

El Salvador in September became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.