Hundreds of migrants have again tried to cross the border from Belarus into Poland, despite signs of the crisis easing after migrants left a makeshift encampment.

Polish border guards said on Friday there were attempted crossings by two groups on what is the eastern border of the European Union and NATO – one involving 500 migrants, some of whom threw rocks and tear gas canisters.

The border guards said they had detained 45 migrants.

"People in the largest group ... threw rocks and someone also hurled tear gas at Polish officials. At the same time the Belarusian personnel were using lasers to blind them," said Border guard spokesperson Anna Michalska.

She said four Polish soldiers had sustained injuries that did not require hospitalisation.

Michalska said there were fewer attempted breaches at the border compared to last month, but the more recent ones "have become more aggressive".

Hundreds of Iraqis flew back home on Thursday from Belarus after abandoning their hopes of reaching the EU.

Still, many migrants remained in a heated warehouse that Belarus recently made available near the border. They had been camping in a cold and wet forest since November 8.

'Pushbacks must end'