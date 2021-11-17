The Manhattan District Attorney's office has said it will act to exonerate two men convicted of killing Black activist and civil rights advocate Malcolm X in 1965 in what will represent an official acknowledgement of errors made in the case.

TheNew York Timesreported on Wednesday that Muhammad Aziz and the late Khalil Islam, who spent decades in prison for the crime, were being exonerated after a nearly two-year investigation by their lawyers and the Manhattan district attorney's office.

The newspaper said a 22-month investigation conducted jointly by the Manhattan district attorney's office and lawyers for the two men found that prosecutors, the FBI and the New York police withheld evidence that would likely have led to their acquittal.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance will hold a press conference on Thursday to announce the exoneration of Aziz and Islam, his office said.

"These men did not get the justice that they deserved," Vance said in an interview with The New York Times.

The accused

One of the civil rights era’s most controversial and compelling figures, Malcolm X rose to fame as the Nation of Islam’s chief spokesperson, proclaiming the Black Muslim organisation’s message at the time: racial separatism as a road to self-actualisation. He famously urged Black people to claim civil rights “by any means necessary.”