As Covid-19 spread around the globe, exposing and intensifying existing fault-lines in societies, governments used the pandemic as a pretext to clamp down on civic freedoms and introduce rights restrictions, sparking protests across several countries.

Despite the odds, millions managed to mobilise through the power of collective action and demand their voices be heard on a plethora of issues, as global civil society alliance CIVICUS highlights in their annual State of Civil Society Report 2021.

Looking back on a “year like no other,” the report examined major events that involve and affect civil society around the world.

Global collective action

The mass mobilisation which made the most headlines was the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement to end systemic racism and police brutality in the US, triggered by the killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

An enduring wave of anger over the realities of racism spread worldwide, to countries as diverse as Colombia, the Netherlands and South Africa, as the public discourse shifted from discussion of racial discrimination as an individual problem to “focusing attention on political, economic and social structures that perpetuate white supremacy and enable police brutality.”

The determination to end police brutality resonated especially in Nigeria, with the #EndSARS campaign. While in the UK, protestors toppled statues that symbolised the memorialisation of racism.

“Globally, the movement [BLM] exposed entrenched patterns of exclusion and long-running endeavours to overcome them, and recruited new support for those struggles,” the report said.

Alongside this, the impact of the pandemic upon the life and rights of excluded groups – like women, refugees, and LBGTQI+ people – saw many campaigns mobilise to call attention to problems like gender-based violence, denial of reproductive rights, xenophobia and homophobia.

Abortion was legalised in Argentina and New Zealand; gender parity in the constitutional process was granted in Chile; Sudan banned female genital mutilation; same-sex relations were decriminalised in Bhutan and Gabon; while Greece held ongoing refugee protests.

Under the cover of its second wave lockdown, Hungary excluded LGBTQI+ couples from adoption rights.

A number of protests came as people responded to the impacts of emergency measures on their ability to meet essential needs. Many put their bodies on the line to oppose abusive power, corruption and the corporate capture of democracy.

In India, the largest coordinated strike in history was led by farmers in response to the government’s introduction of three new farming laws that would deregulate the sector. Exposure of widespread corruption in Russia brought people to the streets, who were then met with repression.