WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt's deadly storms unleash scorpions, hospitalise hundreds
At least 503 people were hospitalised after suffering scorpion stings and discharged after they were given anti-venom doses.
Egypt's deadly storms unleash scorpions, hospitalise hundreds
Over 3,000 doses of scorpion anti-venom were distributed to hospitals and health units in Aswan. / AA
November 15, 2021

At least three people have died due to heavy rain and flooding in a southern province in Egypt and more than 500 others have been hospitalised from scorpion stings, state-run media reported.

Over 3,000 doses of scorpion anti-venom were distributed to hospitals and health units in Aswan, Health Ministry spokesperson Khaled Megahed stated on Saturday.

The storms forced scorpions from their hiding places into many houses across the province, Governor Ashraf Attia said. 

At least 503 people were hospitalised after suffering scorpion stings and all of them were discharged after they were given anti-venom doses.

No deaths were reported from scorpion stings.

Recommended

Photos and video footage circulated on social media showed flooded streets and damaged houses, vehicles and agricultural farms.

The downpours and subsequent floods have forced local authorities to suspend schools on Sunday.

The rainfall also caused power outages in the region.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports