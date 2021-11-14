A scathing report published by the New York Times has revealed that the US military covered up 2019 airstrikes in Syria that killed up to 64 women and children during the battle against Daesh.

The two back-to-back airstrikes saw two US fighter jets drop a 227 kg bomb on a crowd, followed by another 907 kg bomb on the same target near the town of Baghuz.

The strikes were ordered by a classified American special operations unit tasked with ground operations in Syria, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

US Central Command, which oversaw US air operations in Syria, acknowledged the strikes for the first time this week and said they were justified, according to the Times investigation.

Central Command also reiterated the account that 80 people were killed in the strikes including 16 Daesh terrorists and four civilians.

The military said it was unclear if the other 60 people were civilians, partly because women and children could have been combatants. In Saturday's statement, the military said the strikes were "legitimate self-defense," proportional and that "appropriate steps were taken to rule out the presence of civilians."

