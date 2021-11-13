US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping to hold a virtual summit next week, with both sides indicating they will not give ground on flashpoint issues such as Taiwan.

The Chinese president will hold a virtual meeting with Biden on Tuesday morning local time, Monday evening in the US, reported China's state broadcaster CCTV.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said "the two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition" between the two countries "as well as ways to work together where our interests align" in a statement on Friday.

The meeting will be the third engagement between the two leaders since February.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China hopes "the US will work together with China" to "bring China-US ties back to the right track of sound and stable development."

READ MORE:China's leader Xi warns against 'Cold War' in Indo-Pacific

Deteriorated relations

Relations between the world's two largest economies have recently deteriorated, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China, which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island.

Washington has repeatedly signalled its support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese aggression, but the United States and China reached a surprise agreement on climate at a summit in Glasgow.

The two countries pledged to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions at the UN climate talks.