Ethiopia has outlined terms for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Dina Mufti told reporters on Thursday that one of the conditions for possible talks – which he stressed have not been agreed to – would be for the TPLF to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions bordering Tigray.

"In order for there to be a peaceful solution, they say it takes two to tango," Dina said.

"There are conditions: First, stop your attacks. Secondly, leave the areas you have entered (Amhara and Afar). Third, recognise the legitimacy of this government," he said.

"By the way, don't misunderstand, it's not being said a decision has been made to enter into negotiations," he added.

TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda told the AFP news agency over the weekend that pulling out from Amhara and Afar before talks begin is "an absolute non-starter".

The TPLF is demanding the end of what the UN describes as a de facto humanitarian blockade on Tigray, where hundreds of thousands of people are believed to be living in famine-like conditions.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been locked in a year-long war with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has pushed south in recent months and not ruled out a possible march on the capital Addis Ababa.