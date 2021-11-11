Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to cut off gas to Europe in retaliation for any new sanctions imposed over the migrant crisis on his country's border with EU member Poland.

"If they impose additional sanctions on us... we must respond," Lukashenko told government officials in comments released by the presidency on Thursday.

"We are warming Europe, and they are threatening us," he said, pointing out that Russia's Yamal-Europe pipeline transits through Belarus to Poland.

"And what if we halt natural gas supplies?"

Lukashenko also claimed that migrants on the border had been receiving weapons and explosives from conflict-riven eastern Ukraine for the past two days.

"Why are weapons coming here? They want to stage a provocation," Lukashenko said, adding that the Belarusian military should be vigilant.

The EU Commission has said it is not intimidated by Belarus threats to stop gas transit from Russia to the EU.

"We have seen threats, what we are saying is that we are not going to be intimidated by any potential action by the Belarus regime using gas as a tool", a Commission spokesperson said.

The statement came during a regular news meeting where the Commission declared that the EU will seek to blacklist airlines that transport Belarus migrants.