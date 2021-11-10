Poland has reinforced its border with Belarus with more riot police, a day after groups of migrants tried to storm through a razor-wire fence on the eastern frontier where thousands have camped on the Belarusian side in the tense standoff.

Polish authorities said on Wednesday all was calm overnight on the border — which is also the eastern edge of the 27-nation EU — but they were bracing for any possibility.

The Defense Ministry said a large group of Belarusian forces was moving toward the migrant encampments.

Polish Maj. Katarzyna Zdanowicz estimated 3,000-4,000 migrants were along the border, including about 800 near the makeshift camps.

Belarusian security services also were there to “control, steer and direct these people,” she added.

She said Poland's assessment came from aerial observations, alleging that Belarus authorities were taking journalists to the area to promote their version of events.

READ MORE:Poland declares state of emergency in regions bordering Belarus

Security 'being brutally violated'

Independent journalists have limited ability to operate in Belarus, and a state of emergency in Poland kept reporters and others away from its side of the border.

The scene was quiet as night fell, and migrants were seen getting water and other supplies on the Belarusian side, according to Zdanowicz, based on what observations from across the frontier.