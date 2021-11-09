Around 50,000 people were in attendance at the Astroworld festival in Houston's NRG Park when the crowd started pushing toward the stage as rapper Travis Scott was performing.

The crush left eight people dead – ranging in age from 14 to 27 – and hundreds injured.

Survivors of the incident described chaotic scenes of people squeezed up against one another, with many struggling to breathe. Some attendees said they experienced pain in their chests when taking deep breaths the day after the incident.

“The second that Travis Scott said ‘lets go’ we were rushed forward by people in the back of the crowd and we were suddenly pinned,” user @dariancooks said in a Tiktok video.

“Couldn’t move. Couldn’t breathe. It was terrifying.”

“Within the first seconds of the first song, people began to drown – in other people,” Instagram user Seanna Faith McCarty, a 21-year-old festival attendee, wrote. “The rush of people became tighter and tighter.”

She observed festival-goers passing out around her and looked for help, climbing a ladder from the pit onto a platform and telling a cameraman “people are dying” and being told to get off the platform. Another man grabbed her arm and told her he would push her “off the 15 feet platform if she did not get down,” the post said.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Another video circulating on social media shows Scott briefly stopping the music to alert security to an attendee that seemed like they were passing out before reverting to harmonising through autotune and carrying on with the show.

Around 9:30 pm an ambulance slowly began making its way through the crowd, to which Scott briefly halted the performance. Two people approached Scott on stage before being dismissed with an “All that, all that” and saying“Y’all know what you came to do”. The concert started up again. At 9:39 pm, Houston police had declared a mass casualty event.

Scott ended his set at around 10:15 pm, 37 minutes after police had first flagged casualties.

Overwhelmed medics

Medical personnel were woefully unprepared for the casualties at the event, according to concert goers and video footage shows.

A medical plan prepared by ParaDocs outlined “a main medical tent with two emergency room physicians, six registered nurses, two paramedics and nine emergency medical technicians” would be necessary. The 300 or more people in need of medical care overwhelmed that system before Scott began performing, the New York Timesreported.

Max Morbidelli, a 24-year-old paramedic, told the LA Times that he started doing CPR on a woman who was passed out at the concert amid an “unimaginably chaotic” and “overwhelming” scene. Two medical staff approached him at the concert with only a backboard and no other equipment. One attempted to carry compressions but Morbidelli said “it was very obvious that he was inexperienced at CPR. He was doing it very shallow and way too fast. One of the bystanders even told him to slow down.”

Morbideli had to take over doing CPR again, asking for the backboard to remove the woman from the pit but finding out it had no straps. A group of officers attempted to lift the woman on the board over the barricade.

“They balanced her on the barricade. But there was some miscommunication between the people at the head of the backboard and the people at the feet of the board, and the patient fell,” Morbidelli said.

“I watched her fall and hit the ground. I just fell to my knees and started crying.”

Footage on social media appears to show the incident. The woman in the video was later identified as a 22-year-old Texas A&M senior who is in critical condition at Houston Methodist Hospital, ABC 13 says.