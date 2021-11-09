Two leading international rights groups have urged Sudan’s military to release government officials, activists and others detained during the army's coup last month.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International also urged Sudan rulers to end “further arbitrary arrests” and the crackdown on anti-coup protests.

“The Sudanese people have the rights to peaceful protest, to liberty and security, fair trial, and many more that the military cannot undermine,” the statement quoted Sarah Jackson, Amnesty's deputy regional director as saying.

Jackson also urged the international community to adopt a “joint, coordinated, and strong regional and international response” to rights violations in Sudan.

Mohamed Osman, Human Rights Watch's researcher on Sudan, said that since the coup, the Sudanese “military has resorted to its well-trodden and brutal tactics, undermining small but important progress on rights and freedoms that Sudanese from all walks of life have fought for.”

'Undermining rights and freedoms'