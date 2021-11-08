The Arab League on Monday backed the resignation of Lebanon's information minister, whose comments criticising Saudi-led intervention in Yemen sparked a damaging diplomatic row with several Gulf countries.

"From the very beginning, the resignation could have defused the crisis," the League's assistant secretary general, Hossam Zaki told a news conference in Beirut. He also met Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President Michal Aoun.

"We need stronger confirmation that this step could still happen," he said following talks with parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Zaki said Information Minister George Kordahi's departure could be a starting point for "detente" between Lebanon and Gulf states, but resolving the crisis but the problem between the countries was "not simple".

Import restrictions are a further blow to a country where a weak government is struggling to secure international aid, namely from wealthy Arab neighbours.

READ MORE: Arab League seeks to ease Saudi-Lebanon diplomatic rift

Hezbollah boycotts the government meetings