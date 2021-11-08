Belarus's allegedly tactical use of refugees and migrants to pressure the EU is "unacceptable", NATO has said, warning about an "escalation" on the border with Poland.

An alliance official on Monday termed Belarus's use of migrants "a hybrid attack", meaning a combined military-political operation.

Polish authorities also accused Belarus of trying to spark a major confrontation on Monday as footage on social media showed hundreds of migrants walking from Belarus towards the Polish border.

Poland mobilised additional soldiers as did neighbouring EU member Lithuania.

The development appeared to signal an escalation of a crisis that has being going on for months in which Belarus has encouraged refugees and migrants to illegally enter the European Union, at first through Lithuania and Latvia and now primarily through Poland.

The European Union said it hoped that Poland, an EU member state, would finally accept help from Frontex, the border agency, a step Poland's ruling nationalists have so far refused.

"NATO stands ready to further assist our allies, and maintain safety and security in the region," NATO said.

