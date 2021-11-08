WORLD
4 MIN READ
NATO: Belarus's use of migrants as 'attack' tactic unacceptable
The European Union and NATO accuse Belarus of encouraging migrants from the Middle East and Africa to cross into EU countries via Belarus as a form of "hybrid warfare" in revenge for sanctions on Minsk.
NATO: Belarus's use of migrants as 'attack' tactic unacceptable
Poland has accused Belarus of corraling migrants towards its borders as a reaction to EU sanctions against President Lukashenko. / Reuters
November 8, 2021

Belarus's allegedly tactical use of refugees and migrants to pressure the EU is "unacceptable", NATO has said, warning about an "escalation" on the border with Poland.

An alliance official on Monday termed Belarus's use of migrants "a hybrid attack", meaning a combined military-political operation.

Polish authorities also accused Belarus of trying to spark a major confrontation on Monday as footage on social media showed hundreds of migrants walking from Belarus towards the Polish border.

Poland mobilised additional soldiers as did neighbouring EU member Lithuania.

READ MORE: Polish lawmakers give go-ahead to build Belarus border wall

The development appeared to signal an escalation of a crisis that has being going on for months in which Belarus has encouraged refugees and migrants to illegally enter the European Union, at first through Lithuania and Latvia and now primarily through Poland.

The European Union said it hoped that Poland, an EU member state, would finally accept help from Frontex, the border agency, a step Poland's ruling nationalists have so far refused.

"NATO stands ready to further assist our allies, and maintain safety and security in the region," NATO said.

READ MORE:Poland weighs declaring emergency to keep migrants out

A manufactured crisis?

Recommended

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's government has repeatedly denied manufacturing a migrant crisis, blaming the West for the crossings and treatment of migrants.

The Belarusian state border committee confirmed that many refugees were moving towards the Polish border, and said Warsaw was taking an "inhumane attitude".

The EU, the United States and Britain imposed sanctions on Belarus after Lukashenko unleashed a violent crackdown on mass protests following a disputed election last year.

In Brussels, spokesman for the European Commission, Adalbert Jahnz, noted that “several hundred people” were gathered near the border, an imprecise figure that he said came from Frontex.

He said, “This is a continuation of the desperate attempt by the (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko regime to use people as pawns to destabilize the European Union and of course the values that we stand for.”

The blood of refugees

Charities say migrants face gruelling conditions trying to cross the border from Belarus in freezing weather with a lack of food and medical attention.

Polish authorities said seven migrants have been found dead on Poland's side of the border, with reports of more deaths in Belarus.

Humanitarian groups accuse Poland's ruling nationalists of violating the international right to asylum by pushing migrants back into Belarus instead of accepting their applications for protection. Poland says its actions are legal.

READ MORE: Poland 'unlawfully' pushed back Afghans on Belarus border

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe