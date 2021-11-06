An investigation has begun into the deaths and injuries of demonstrators and security forces after clashes in Baghdad.

Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi on Friday ordered the formation of a committee to investigate following clashes between Iraqi security forces and supporters of parties disputing the results of a general election in October, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported, citing Iraq's Joint Operations Command..

A Joint Operations Command statement did not mention the number of deaths and injuries.

The statement added that "the negligent will be brought to legal accountability for their negligence and violation of the explicit orders of the commander in chief, which stressed that live bullets should not be fired under any circumstances," INA reported.

Al Kadhimi also ordered compensation for victims of the clashes and decided to personally supervise the progress of the investigation, INA said.

It was the first significant violent clash between government forces and supporters of the political parties, most of which have armed wings and are aligned with Iran, since those groups lost dozens of parliament seats after the October 10 vote.

Protests over election results