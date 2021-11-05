Ankara has called for "an immediate ceasefire for the urgent cessation of the violence," in Ethiopia.

It also called for "the establishment of peace and stability," while inviting parties to dialogue, per a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement released on Friday.

"We follow with concern the escalation of the clashes in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia," it stated.

"We reiterate our readiness to provide all kinds of support to this end."

"Turkey, as a country enjoying friendly relations based on historical and cultures bonds with all ethnic groups in Ethiopia, will continue its humanitarian aid that was already extended from the beginning of clashes, to Ethiopia including Tigray," it noted.

