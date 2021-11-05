TÜRKİYE
Turkey calls for urgent ceasefire in Ethiopia, shares readiness for support
Ethiopia’s Tigray forces joined with other armed and opposition groups around the country in an alliance against Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seeking a transitional process after a year of war, but also allowing for his exit by force.
Tigray rebels have allied with opposition forces to oust Ethiopia's elected government. / AP
November 5, 2021

Ankara has called for "an immediate ceasefire for the urgent cessation of the violence," in Ethiopia. 

It also called for "the establishment of peace and stability," while inviting parties to dialogue, per a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement released on Friday.

"We follow with concern the escalation of the clashes in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia," it stated. 

"We reiterate our readiness to provide all kinds of support to this end."

"Turkey, as a country enjoying friendly relations based on historical and cultures bonds with all ethnic groups in Ethiopia, will continue its humanitarian aid that was already extended from the beginning of clashes, to Ethiopia including Tigray," it noted.

Deteriorating security

Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Monday, as the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) made military gains in the Amhara region, adjacent to Tigray region.

Last week, the TPLF said it has controlled the strategic cities of Disi and Kombolcha in the northern state of Amhara.

Millions have been internally displaced due to the Tigray conflict according to the UN, which has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 in response to attacks on army camps by the TPLF.

SOURCE:AA
