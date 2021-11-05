Kyriakos Mitsotakis was once considered a liberal in his conservative political party New Democracy, it noted, adding that he has "radically tightened his country’s migration policies" once he took over the power.

Greek border guard units killed at least two migrants when they tried to cross the Turkish-Greek border in February 2020.

The incident was described as an "invasion" by Mitsotakis.

Despite the Greek government's denial, which insisted that they adhere to European and international law, Der Spiegel noted that it has evidence refuting Greek counterclaims.

Calling attention to the significant drop in the number of asylum-seekers to Europe, the weekly reported: “The legal violations committed at Europe’s external border are not isolated incidents. They are part of a system. The EU is using force to keep refugees away.”

