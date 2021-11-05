The Ethiopian government has called on former military personnel to rejoin the army in a bid to fight off advancing Tigrayan forces.

The Defence Ministry urged veterans on Friday to re-enlist in the armed forces "to safeguard the country from a conspiracy to disintegrate it."

The move comes hours after nine groups who say they are fighting against the government were set to sign an agreement in Washington on Friday to form the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, according to a statement.

Meanwhile, Ethiopian Attorney General Gedion Temothewos said on Friday that groups forming a new anti-government alliance do not have a support base on the ground, dismissing the alliance as a "publicity stunt."

Temothewos and Ethiopian government spokesperson Billene Seyoum spoke to reporters on Friday and pushed back on what they called "media sensationalism" surrounding the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region.

'Transitional arrangement'

The new alliance seeks to “establish a transitional arrangement in Ethiopia” so the prime minister can depart as soon as possible, organiser Yohanees Abraha, who is with the Tigray group, told The Associated Press new agency late Thursday.

“The next step will be, of course, to start meeting and communicating with countries, diplomats and international actors in Ethiopia and abroad.”

He said the new alliance is both political and military.