Three white men are to stand trial on Friday in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

Fifteen total panelists will hear the trial — 12 jurors plus three alternates.

The judge has not given the races of the alternate jurors, and they were not asked to state their race in open court.

Court officials have said the trial could last two weeks or more.

If the defendants – Greg McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael – are acquitted, their legal troubles won't be over. They have also been indicted on federal hate crime charges.

A US District Court judge has scheduled that trial to begin on February 7.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley planned to have the trial jury sworn in on Friday to hear opening statements from prosecutors and defence attorneys.

All three defendants are standing trial together, charged with murder and other felony counts.

How was Arbery killed?

Arbery's killing was largely ignored until a leaked cellphone video stirred outrage that deepened a national reckoning over racial injustice.

Greg McMichael and Travis McMichael, armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck as he ran through their neighborhood just outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick on Feb 23, 2020.