A Palestinian-owned company filed a lawsuit that challenges a law which prohibits the state of Texas from entering into business with companies that partake in the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

A complaint was filed in a Houston federal court by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on behalf of Rasmy Hassouna, the owner and executive VP of A&R Engineering and Testing Inc.

Houssna’s suit appeals the law on constitutional grounds, citing that it violates the First Amendment on free speech and that boycotts constitute protected speech and expressive conduct.

Texas' Anti-BDS Act was passed in May 2019. The ruling bars all state government entities from doing business with any company that boycotts Israel during the term of a contract.

A&R, which has been contracting in Houston for over 17 years, was sent a renewal contract on October 13 to continue providing engineering services in the city.

The contract required A&R to certify that it “is not currently engaging in, and agrees for the duration of this Agreement not to engage in, the boycott of Israel as defined by Section 808.001 of the Texas Government Code.”

Hassouna refused to sign the contract, and proceeded to work with CAIR to file the lawsuit.

“Israel is an occupier of my homeland and it is an Apartheid State. It is my right and duty to boycott Israel and any products of Israel. This policy is against my constitutional right and against International Law,” the complaint cited Hassouna saying.

“I demand that you take the paragraph about Israel off from the contract.”

Hassouna asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order barring enforcement of the law while the case progresses in court.

Speaking in an online conference on Monday, Hassouna, who is originally from Gaza, said seeing the clause forcing him to pledge support for Israel conjured painful memories. “When I saw that statement, my family came in front of my face. I have brothers, I have sisters, I have nephews and nieces living back in Gaza.”