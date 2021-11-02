Nearly 30,000 people in Madagascar are in the grips of the world's only famine, driven by climate change, amid "heartbreaking" scenes of children wasting away.

The UN's World Food Programme said on Tuesday that more than 27,800 people were now officially affected by famine in the country, and more than 1.3 million others were considered to be in a food security crisis or emergency.

"This is basically the only... climate change famine on Earth," told Arduino Mangoni, WFP's deputy country director in Madagascar.

But he warned that "given the trends", climate change may provoke other famines in the world.

"We're seeing signs of that everywhere."

READ MORE:Madagascar is hit by the world’s first climate change famine

'Children are really skin and bones'