Oman is famous for its frankincense, formidable fortresses, dazzling souks and rugged natural beauty.

As with much of the Middle East, football is king in Oman. But if the last month proved anything, there is another sport growing in prominence in the oil-rich sultanate: cricket.

Just over a decade ago, Oman did not have adequate practice grounds for the youth to play on, let alone a professional cricket stadium.

“Fifteen years ago, we used to play cricket on sand and cement using a tennis ball,” 29-year-old digital entrepreneur Shami Patel, who grew up and lives in Muscat, told TRT World. “My friends who would play in league tournaments got hurt often because they were playing on these hard gravel grounds.”

Now in 2021, there are two international standard, picturesque grounds in Al Amerat a short distance away from Muscat.

Then its big break came. Originally scheduled to take place in India, the 2021 T20 World Cup (T20 is the shortest format of the game) was moved to Oman and the UAE amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tabbed as co-hosts in July, Oman had 90 days to prepare for one of its biggest ever sporting events. Al Amerat was swiftly refurbished, its capacity upgraded from 3,000 to 4,500 seats, while the venue’s lighting system was enhanced, and a media centre and press box added.

In the end, it hosted six matches and played in three during the first round of the tournament, as it became the first International Cricket Council (ICC) Associate member to both host and compete in the event.

“It’s a huge achievement to participate and host the T20 World Cup,” a Senior Oman Cricket official told TRT World. “It has put Oman on the map in terms of its culture, heritage, tourism and hospitality.”

After Oman steamrolled Papua New Guinea on the lush Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Amerat on October 17, Oman Cricket (OC) boss Pankaj Khimji described it as “living a dream.”

Despite not being able to progress to the Super 12s stage of the tournament – after spirited losses to more established sides like Bangladesh and Scotland – Oman’s national team has risen in the international ranks in a short period of time.

“The team played some fantastic cricket in the last couple of weeks, and it was no [less] than a 100 percent from them. There is much more to look forward to,” the Oman Cricket official said.

The modern era of cricket in Oman is ultimately linked to its historic relationship with the Indian subcontinent – more specifically, the role spearheaded by the illustrious Khimji family.

Dubbed the “godfather of cricket” in the sultanate, the late Kanaksi Khimji (the father of current OC head Pankaj) laid the foundation for the sport, persuading the Omani royal family to support the formal establishment of Oman Cricket in 1979.

Labelled “the world’s only Hindu sheikh,” Kanaksi’s grandparents came to Oman around 150 years ago from India as traders. Today, the Khimji Ramdas conglomerate is omnipresent in Oman across every conceivable commercial sector, while retaining strong ties with India and the UAE.

Kanaksi maintained his role as OC chairman from its inception until his passing in February at 85. He was recognised by world cricket governing body International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2011 with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his service to Omani cricket.