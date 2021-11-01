ENUGU, Nigeria — Since August, Sunday Elom’s weekends have extended to Monday, leaving him to work four times a week.

He’s adhering to a sit-at-home protest, a form of civil disobedience administered by the Independent Peoples’ of Biafra (IPOB), a secessionist group in Nigeria’s Southeast region, demanding independence.

“They [IPOB] are claiming to use civil disobedience, but civil disobedience is never violent,” Elom, a public affairs analyst and journalist, told TRT World. “It’s more of discussion, dialogue, and peaceful resistance.”

As part of its efforts to secede from Nigeria, IPOB, in August, ordered people living across the five states in the region to sit-at-home once or twice a week to force the government into releasing Nnamdi Kanu, its supreme leader, and to organize a referendum afterwards.

Kanu, a dual citizen of Nigeria and the United Kingdom, led a resurgence of the Biafra movement that resulted in the Nigerian civil war between 1967 and 1970. The Biafrans, mostly people from the Igbo tribe, were massacred in the northern region, treated as second class citizens and denied economic and political power.

The treatment of the Igbo tribe galvanized Lieutenant Colonel Odumegwu Ojukwu to forcefully establish the Republic of Biafra state on May 30, 1967, triggering a civil war that killed about one million Biafrans.

Separatism: Popularized by social media

The Biafra movement is a microcosm of global separatism movements. In the last century, a wave of secessionist movements has pervaded different regions across the globe.

Since 1947, Jammu and Kashmir, a disputed territory administered by India in the Himalayan region, has been fighting to secede from India as an independent country or merge with its Muslim neighbour, Pakistan. The fight for freedom has also sparked a dispute between India, Pakistan and China, playing a third-party role.

Like Nigeria’s IPOB, Jammu and Kashmir has a separatist group. The Kashmiri rebels and the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) created an umbrella organization with different political and religious groups fighting for self-independence or a merger with Pakistan.

In Northeast Spain, a separatist movement has been present in the Catalonia region since 1922, when the first pro-independence political party was formed in Catalonia. However, an intense resurgence sparked in 2010 following the Spanish constitutional court’s rejection of the 2005 Catalan Statute, limiting the region’s autonomous reach and affecting immigration policies, rights, and taxes. In 2017, the parliament of Catalonia declared independence from Spain.

Separatism is a global issue, and almost every country globally has at least a separatist movement, says Dr Lionel Rawlins, an International Relations expert and founder of California-based security group, VonFrederick Global Security.

“It’s just that we never heard about them in the past, but because of the advent of social media, we are now hearing about them. Also, people believe that if you register grievances through social media, they will get a reaction, and if the world community listens to their cause, they believe something will happen,” he said.