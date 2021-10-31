Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Joe Biden have met in Rome on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional matters, including Syria and Afghanistan along with other issues related to Turkey's request for clarity in ongoing F-35 fighter jet dispute.

Turkey made $1.4 billion in payments for F-35 fighter jets, but the the US never delivered the jets.

"We need to discuss with them how this will be repaid to us," Erdogan said earlier this week.

In 2019, Washington announced that it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program over Ankara's purchase of the S-400 system.

