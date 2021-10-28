The PKK/YPG terrorist group aims to create an atmosphere of “chaos and disorder” with its bomb attacks mostly against civilians in northern Syria, according to a report published by an Ankara-based policy think-tank.

The report published by Turkey’s Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) examined 26 suicide attacks and 51 car bombings by the PKK in Turkey between 2014 and 2018 as well as 192 car bombings by the YPG in areas controlled by the Syrian Interim Government between 2018 and 2021.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

According to the report titled “The Logic of YPG Car Bomb Attacks in Syria - A Strategy of Chaos and Disorder”, the YPG in its 192 car bombings in Syria, killed a total of 372 people and injured 1,287 others.

Only 25 YPG car bombings occurred without any casualties, while the peak in deaths was recorded in April last year, with 42 casualties, the report added.

Three main goals