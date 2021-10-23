WORLD
2 MIN READ
Major party leader shot dead in southwestern Yemen
Dhia al-Haq al-Ahdal, prominent leader of Al-Islah Party in city of Taiz was shot dead by gunmen on a motorbike, no claim of responsibility.
Major party leader shot dead in southwestern Yemen
Al-Ahdal, a prominent party leader in Taiz, played a major role in forming local vigilante groups to fight Houthi rebels.
October 23, 2021

A leader of Al-Islah, Yemen’s largest Islamic party, was shot dead in the southwestern city of Taiz, according to a local source.

Gunmen on a motorbike opened fire on Dhia al-Haq al-Ahdal as he left his home in the city, the source said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to brief the media.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Al-Ahdal, a prominent party leader in Taiz, played a major role in forming local vigilante groups to fight Houthi rebels.

Recommended

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government exacerbated the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises, with 233,000 people killed, nearly 80 percent or about 30 million needing humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starvation, according to UN estimates.

READ MORE: More than 80 Houthi rebels killed near Yemen’s Marib in Saudi strikes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan