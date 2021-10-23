A leader of Al-Islah, Yemen’s largest Islamic party, was shot dead in the southwestern city of Taiz, according to a local source.

Gunmen on a motorbike opened fire on Dhia al-Haq al-Ahdal as he left his home in the city, the source said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to brief the media.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Al-Ahdal, a prominent party leader in Taiz, played a major role in forming local vigilante groups to fight Houthi rebels.