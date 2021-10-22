Turkish exporters plan to increase annual bilateral trade with Africa from $25 billion to $50 billion, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in Istanbul.

Turkey aims to strengthen ties and boost bilateral trade with African countries, said Erdogan on Friday, on the last day of a two-day Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum.

"Turkish investors have great trade interests in Africa, and vice-versa," said Erdogan.

"Turkish investors have materialised more than 1,500 projects worth more than $70 billion," he added.

He said Turkey's investments across the African continent are currently more than $6 billion and the country is also making efforts to promote Africa’s border security and anti-terrorism measures.

Erdogan also said that Turkey offered medical aid to 44 African countries to assist in their efforts to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.