The FATF decision to downgrade Turkey to a list of countries required to undertake sweeping measures to curb terror financing has once again raised a red flag about the impartiality of the Paris-based organisation.

The Financial Action Task Force announced on Thursday that Turkey had been included in FATF’s so-called grey list, a move that can scare off foreign investors.

Analysts say that the global financial watchdog has become selective in targeting countries where banks have weak compliance or controls to stop the illicit flow of funds.

“If they were fair in their treatment of all the countries, they would have put the UK in the FATF grey list,” said Hassan Aslam Shad, a Middle East-based lawyer who has studied the watchdog for years.

“But they will not do it. They have made up their mind and preconceived notions drive their decisions," he told TRT World.

The recently leaked Pandora Papers, a trove of documents from offshore companies, showed that two-thirds of the firms that corrupt politicians and bureaucrats use to hide their wealth are registered in the British Virgin Islands.

In its decision, the FATF said Turkey needs to enhance the oversight of its anti-money laundering laws and prosecute UN-designated terror groups.

Ankara said its inclusion in the grey list was “unfair” but insisted that it will work closely with the organisation to address its concerns in a bid to come out of the “unwarranted list within the shortest time.” FATF’s decision matters as it increases the risk profile of a country under monitoring, making it costly for the government and private sector to raise funds from international capital markets.

Being on the grey list also means that domestic and multinational banks have to spend more resources on compliance and money laundering staff, who have to be extra vigilant in detecting fraud and terror financing transactions.

When geopolitics comes into play

In 2018, when cash-strapped Pakistan was struggling to avoid being included in the grey list, Turkey was the only country that supported it.