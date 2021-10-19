North Korea has test-fired a new ballistic missile from a submarine, state media reported, a day after authorities in South Korea and Japan detected an apparent weapons test.

The "new-type" Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile [or SLBM] was launched from the same submarine involved in a 2016 test of an older SLBM, North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday.

South Korea's military reported on Tuesday that it believed North Korea had fired a missile off its east coast, the latest in a string of North Korean missile tests.

Analysts noted that photos released by KCNA appeared to show a thinner missile than North Korea's earlier SLBM designs, meaning more – but shorter-range – missiles could be stored on a single submarine and potentially putting nuclear-armed North Korea closer to fielding an operational ballistic missile submarine.

