WORLD
3 MIN READ
Seoul says North Korea tested submarine-launched ballistic missile
The latest test comes as both Koreas are building up their weapons capabilities in what could become an arms race on the peninsula.
Seoul says North Korea tested submarine-launched ballistic missile
North Korea is banned from developing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles under UN Security Council resolutions, and is subject to multiple sets of sanctions as a result. / Reuters
October 19, 2021

North Korea has fired a suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile into the sea.

The "short-range ballistic missile suspected to be an SLBM (submarine-launched ballistic missile)" was fired from Sinpo into the sea east of the peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Tuesday.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said, however, his country’s initial analysis suggested that the North fired two ballistic missiles. 

Japan’s coast guard issued a maritime safety advisory to ships but didn’t immediately know where the missiles landed.

DPRK's focus on submarine production

Recommended

The shipyard in Sinpo is a major defence industry hub where North Korea focuses its submarine production and the country has also used those facilities in recent years to develop ballistic weapons systems designed to be fired from submarines.

A test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, which would be North Korea’s first since 2019, would be the country’s most significant military demonstration since the US President Joe Biden took office and underscore how it continues to expand its nuclear weapons capabilities amid a pause in diplomacy. 

READ MORE:North Korea: US, S Korea threaten peace with military buildup

South Korean officials held a national security council meeting and expressed “deep regret” over the launch that came amid efforts to revive diplomacy.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years over disagreements in exchanging the release of crippling US-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearisation steps.

READ MORE:North Korea rejects US dialogue offer as 'facade'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines