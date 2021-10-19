North Korea has fired a suspected submarine-launched ballistic missile into the sea.

The "short-range ballistic missile suspected to be an SLBM (submarine-launched ballistic missile)" was fired from Sinpo into the sea east of the peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Tuesday.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said, however, his country’s initial analysis suggested that the North fired two ballistic missiles.

Japan’s coast guard issued a maritime safety advisory to ships but didn’t immediately know where the missiles landed.

DPRK's focus on submarine production