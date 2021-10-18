The US remains in active consultations with Turkey over resolving an ongoing row concerning Ankara's expulsion from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programme, the State Department has said.

Spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday the Biden administration is engaged with Turkey over "an F-35 dispute resolution," but said he would not "prejudge the outcome of" those discussions.

"I don't want to go into private conversations between the Turkish government and this administration so I will leave it at that," he said.

READ MORE: US formally removes Turkey from F-35 programme

Row over S-400 purchase

Under former president Donald Trump, the US removed Turkey from the F-35 steal joint strike fighter programme in 2019 over Ankara's purchase of Russia's advanced S-400 anti-air system, which US officials say poses risks to the F-35s, including the possibility that Russia could covertly use the system to obtain classified details on the jet.

Turkey maintains it only turned to the Russian system after it failed to reach terms during protracted negotiations with the US over the acquisition of Raytheon's Patriot surface-to-air missile systems.