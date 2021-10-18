Afghanistan will kick off its first countrywide polio immunisation campaign in years next month to protect millions of unvaccinated children.

The United Nations' health and children's agencies said on Monday that the campaign to vaccinate against the crippling and potentially fatal disease would begin on November 8, with full support from the Taliban leadership.

"WHO and UNICEF welcome the decision by the Taliban leadership supporting the resumption of house-to-house polio vaccination across Afghanistan," they said in a statement.

Since the Taliban swept back into power two months ago, the UN had been talking with the group's leadership to address the towering health challenges in the country, the statement said.

Female workers