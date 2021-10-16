Tunisia’s Central Bank is in advanced talks with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to obtain financial resources, a senior banker said on Saturday.

The statement was given by Abdel Karim Lassoud, the bank’s general director of finance and external payments, to the local Shams FM radio, without giving any further details.

There was no comment from Saudi and Emirati authorities on the report.

Lassoud said it is important for the North African country to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund in order “to introduce important reforms to the Tunisian economy."

Tunisia is currently negotiating with the IMF to obtain a $4 billion loan but the negotiations were suspended due to political instability in the country.

READ MORE:Why is anti-Saied sentiment on the rise in Tunisia?