Tens of thousands of Italians have called for a ban on the extreme right as they rallied in Rome after protests over a tough coronavirus pass regime last weekend degenerated into riots blamed on neo-fascists.

Carrying placards reading "Fascism: Never Again", the protesters in Piazza San Giovanni — a square historically associated with the left — called for a ban on openly neofascist group Forza Nuova (FN).

FN leaders were among those arrested after the Rome headquarters of the CGIL trade union — Italy's oldest —was stormed on October 9 during clashes outside parliament and in the historic centre.

The head of the CGIL union confederation, Maurizio Landini, led Saturday's protest with other labor leaders under the slogan: “Never again fascism.”The demonstration was attended by some 100,000 people, said organisers, with 800 coaches and 10 trains laid on to bring people to the capital for the event.READ MORE: Why is there a growing far-right threat in Italy?

Assault on union headquarters

Last weekend's riots followed a peaceful protest against the extension to all workplaces of Italy's "Green Pass", which shows proof of vaccination, a negative Covid-19 test or recent recovery from the virus.

Some groups broke through police lines to reach the prime minister's office, while others smashed their way into the headquarters of CGIL.

Police arrested 12 people, including two Forza Nuova leaders who remain in custody after a decision by a judge.

The violence has focused attention on the country's fascist legacy.

Vladimir Luxuria, a former Italian lawmaker participating at the demonstration said: "I know that is now the moment that we have to stop them, because what they did last week is very, very serious."