Racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia and discrimination have remained the main problem for the Turkish community in Europe, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Istanbul, Erdogan said: “Turkish community in Germany constitutes our common wealth and it holds important social aspect of our relations.”

Erdogan called on European nations to take effective measures against all discriminatory treatments and racist attacks.

Erdogan expressed hope that Merkel will continue to contribute to the friendship between the two nations after leaving office.

The president also expressed hope that the successful work that they carried out with the outgoing German chancellor will continue in the same manner under a new German government.

For her part, Merkel said the EU's support to Turkey on irregular migration would continue.

"We want to prevent human trafficking. It is essential … for the EU to support Turkey in this regard," she said.